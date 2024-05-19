Dist Inspectors of schools collect appointment details of in-service teachers

Kolkata: Following Calcutta High Court’s direction to the District Inspectors of Schools to gather appointment details of all in-service teachers and digitise the information, the District Inspectors have started the drive to collect the mentioned data. For the same, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was circulated for submission and verification of data furnished by schools.



Justice Biswajit Basu on May 7 directed the District Inspectors of Schools to gather the appointment particulars of all in-service teachers in their respective districts and to digitise the said information. The matter has been listed for hearing on June 20.

The District Inspectors of Schools, in memo dated May 17, asked Head of Institutions (HOIs) to collect particulars of all the approved teachers in the state and submit by May 25. They have been asked to collect the SSC recommendation letter for appointment, appointment letter, approval memo for the present posting, amongst others. Hard copies also need to be submitted one or before May 27.

The DI will submit the report by June 7 after examining all the papers. A portal called iOMS has been opened to provide these documents.

In six districts–Murshidabad, Howrah, Kolkata, Purba Bardhaman, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar–the joint drill of the Education Department, the West Bengal Central School Service Commission and the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education to detect the anomalies in the appointment particulars of the teachers appointed in relation to 1st SLST, 2016 was completed, it was informed during the hearing on April 8, 2024. The matter is being heard by Justice Biswajit Basu. Extension was sought to conduct the same in other districts as well, and the Court granted four weeks time.

On May 7, reports were filed in respect of the 14 districts which included West Midnapore, Jalpaiguri, South 24 Parganas, Siliguri, West Burdwan, North Dinajpur, Bankura, Dakshin Dinajpur, Purulia, North 24 Parganas, Malda, East Midnapore, Barrackpore and Jhargram. It was submitted that no anomalies in the appointment particulars of the teachers have been detected in those districts.