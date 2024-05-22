Dist Health dept implements measures as TB cases surge

Jalpaiguri: In addition to insect-borne diseases, the number of tuberculosis (TB) patients is increasing in Jalpaiguri district, causing concern for the district Health department. From January to March of this year, approximately 1,400 new TB patients were identified in the district, with about 35 fatalities attributed to the disease.



In response, the Jalpaiguri District Health department has implemented several measures under the ‘TB Free India Program’ to combat the spread of the disease. These measures include holding meetings with three tea garden owner organisations and conducting awareness campaigns in Gram Panchayats. Additionally, the Tribal Board has been engaged, and efforts have been made to analyse deaths attributed to tuberculosis to better understand the nature of the disease and guide future interventions.

Among the blocks of the Jalpaiguri district, Banarhat and Rajganj blocks report the highest TB incidences. Last year, the district recorded 2,000 TB cases, with 175 fatalities. Rajganj had 574 cases and Banarhat had 480. In the first three months of this year, Rajganj reported 136 new cases, Banarhat 91. Dhupguri Municipality had 84 cases last year and 39 this year.

Other areas affected include Jalpaiguri Sadar Block (299 last year, 69 new), Odlabari (291 last year, 73 new), Nagarakata (325 last year, 75 new), Matiali (262 last year, 60 new), Mainaguri (266 last year, 57 new), and Mal Municipality (399 last year, 82 new). Jalpaiguri Municipality saw 319 new cases

and 55 deaths. According to Jalpaiguri Tuberculosis Treatment Centre, lack of awareness is a factor contributing to the rise in tuberculosis cases. Malnutrition and excessive intoxication have also been identified as contributing factors.

Asim Halder, Chief Medical Officer of Health of Jalpaiguri, stated: “Screening for the disease is being conducted in accordance with

government instructions, leading to an increase in case detection. However, comprehensive measures have been implemented to eradicate the disease, with initiatives spanning across all tea gardens and

various other areas.”