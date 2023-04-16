Dist Committee for TMC’s South Dinajpur unit formed

balurghat: New district committee for South Dinajpur Trinamool Congress was formed.



Recently, the district TMC leadership announced the names of district committee members of various branch organisations. It was announced at a press conference in Balurghat’s civic body auditorium Subarnatat.

South Dinajpur district Trinamool Congress president Mrinal Sarkar, Chairman Nikhil Singh Roy, Youth Trinamool Congress district president Ambarish Sarkar, Mahila Trinamool district president Snehalata Hembram, INTTUC district president Namizur Rahman and many others were present in that press conference.

According to a party source, there are a total of eight people in the core committee, including one as spokesperson, 12 as vice-president, seven as general secretary, 15 as secretary and 21 as members in the district committee list.District Trinamool Congress district president Mrinal Sarkar said that they had sent their newly-constituted district committee to the state long ago for approval. The state party leadership gave its approval and formally announced the newly formed committee from South Dinajpur. “We have announced a block committee long ago. We will form the regional committee by April 24. No major changes have been made to the original organisation with only a few new names have been included in the committee. Some leaders have been given other responsibilities. In other words, overall we have given everyone the opportunity to work,” Sarkar said.

The former Mahila TMC district president Pradipta Chakraborty has not been included in the committee.