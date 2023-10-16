Dist admin sets out plans for safe carnival rally in Raiganj

Raiganj: With the aim to hold a peaceful and safe Durga Puja carnival rally on October 26 in Raiganj, Surendra Kumar Mina, District Magistrate of North Dinajpur held a meeting on Monday with the North Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, Raiganj Municipality, police, WBSEDCL and Civil Defence. The meeting has banned the involvement of any animal in the rally.



The carnival rally in Raiganj in 2022 witnessed an incident that had left one dead and seven persons injured when a bull from a bullock cart freed itself and charged at people. One Sadhan Karmakar (67) was killed and seven others were injured, including three women, on NS Road. The district administration officials have banned the involvement of any animal in the carnival rally this year. At the same time tight security has also been planned.

A few months ago electrification of the Railway stretch from Barsoi to Radhikapur took place. In order to prevent any accident, Railway authorities have erected a 16-feet-high height gauge gate on MG Road in Raiganj. The residents believe that this height gauge gate may create obstructions for the carnival rally this year.

Surendra Kumar Mina, District Magistrate said: “The carnival rally will be held strictly following the directives of the state government. The PWD officials have been told to construct road side stages. The officials of all line departments will perform their duties following the guideline of the government. The municipality will prepare the immersion ghats at Kharmujai Ghat and Bandar at the banks of the Kulik river in Raiganj. Though the height gauge gate on Railway level crossing is a cause of concern, we will perform the carnival rally maintaining all safety and security measures.”