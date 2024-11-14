Dist admin officials visit new location of Raiganj bus stand

Raiganj: In a move aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Raiganj, officials from the district administration, accompanied by Krishna Kalyani, Raiganj MLA and Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality, visited the proposed site for a new bus terminus at Siliguri More on Wednesday. The officials directed 23 unauthorised occupants currently at the site to vacate within a week to pave the way for the new construction.

Krishna Kalyani, who became the Raiganj MLA around three months ago winning Assembly by-elections, made promises of some development works during his election campaign. One of his primary commitments was to alleviate the town’s persistent traffic congestion and the shift of the bus terminus to elsewhere. Additionally, he expressed his determination to improve drainage in Raiganj and initiate the construction of the Raiganj-Barsoi Road.

Krishna Kalyani said: “The current public bus terminus is situated at the heart of Raiganj, right in front of a Railway level crossing, leading to severe traffic congestion throughout the day. By moving the terminus to a 4.45-acre plot of PWD land near Siliguri More beside National Highway 34, which has been lying unused for years, we aim to significantly reduce this congestion. PWD officials have expressed no objections to our plan and this site visit marks the beginning of this important project. The unauthorised shops occupying the area will be relocated to another location.”

Kingshuk Maity, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Raiganj, stated: “District administration had previously issued notices to the 23 unauthorised shopkeepers on the plot. During Wednesday’s visit, they were given a one-week ultimatum to vacate the premises. Once the site is cleared, groundwork for the new bus terminus will begin in earnest.”

The new bus stand is seen as a crucial step in making Raiganj more accessible and better organised, with hopes that it will address long-standing traffic woes and improve the overall infrastructure

of the town.

Residents are eagerly awaiting the positive changes that this project promises to bring.