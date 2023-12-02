Disrespecting national anthem by BJP: Cops videograph Assembly

Kolkata: A team from Kolkata Police visited the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Saturday and videographed the place where the BJP legislators had sat and shouted slogans.



Two separate complaints were lodged with Hare Street Police Station on Thursday and Friday respectively accusing some saffron party MLAs of disrespecting the national anthem by chanting slogans while it was being sung by TMC MLAs at the end of their dharna movement.

The Winter session of the state Assembly is presently going on but none of the legislators had turned up at the Assembly on Saturday as it was not a working day.

The police team videographed the staircase leading to the main House of the Assembly where the BJP MLAs had sat and also took some still photographs of the place.

The Trinamool Congress held a three-day dharna from Wednesday to Friday at the foot of the statue of B R Ambedkar inside the Assembly campus demanding clearance of dues associated with 100 days workers in the state that has been denied by the Centre.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had led the dharna on the second day.

On the second and third day of the dharna, the BJP legislators allegedly shouted slogans mocking the state ruling party’s programme. Slogans allegedly continued even when the national anthem was being sung at the end of the dharna on both days at 5 pm.

On Thursday, a complaint was filed against 12 saffron party MLAs while on Friday against six.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had claimed to move the Calcutta High Court on Monday with the plea of quashing FIR against his party legislators.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Dinesh Kumar has spoken with Speaker Biman Banerjee twice on the issue.