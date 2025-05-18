Dispute over toto parking: Clashes erupt between 2 groups in Malda’s Durgapur area; 21 arrested

Malda: Tension gripped the Durgapur area under Ratua Police Station in Malda after violent clashes broke out between two groups on Saturday. The conflict reportedly began over a dispute related to parking a toto (electric rickshaw) but quickly escalated into large-scale violence involving stone-pelting, vandalism and looting. 21 persons from both the warring factions have been arrested.

Eyewitnesses reported that shops and vehicles were vandalised and homes were damaged. There were also allegations of crude bombs being hurled during the clash. A heavy police force was deployed to bring the situation under control. On Sunday, the atmosphere remained tense with shops and local markets shut. Police patrolling continues in the area.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda, confirmed that 21 individuals from both sides have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly made a statement on his social media handle, alleging that the violence was targeted against a religious community by another over construction of a place of worship. He criticised the state administration and police, claiming that they arrived late and suggesting political favouritism in handling the matter. He also urged the deployment of central forces in sensitive areas, citing a Calcutta High Court directive.

In response, Trinamool Congress district spokesperson Ashis Kundu accused the BJP and a section of the Sangh Parivar of deliberately trying to destabilise Malda. He also criticised the silence of the CPM and Congress. Kundu asserted: “TMC stands firmly against communal politics and appeals for peace and harmony. The district police must identify the conspirators behind the violence and ensure strict action regardless of their community or political affiliation.” Police investigations are ongoing and a public advisory has been issued by the police to refrain from spreading rumour over the matter on social media.