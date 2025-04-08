Dispute erupts over demolition of shops

Cooch Behar: A fresh controversy has emerged in Mathabhanga after the local municipality began demolishing old shops in the Pochagar Bazar area on Monday, as part of a redevelopment initiative. The move sparked protests from a local resident who claims the land belongs to his family.

Krishna Pada Das, a resident of Mathabhanga Municipality area, alleged that the municipality has encroached upon land registered in his mother’s name without consent. According to Das, the land had previously been occupied by temporary shops, which the municipality has now demolished in order to construct permanent stalls.

“We have all the necessary land documents, but the municipality is ignoring our claims,” Das said. “I approached the municipal office earlier, but no one paid attention. They insist the land does not belong to us.”

Tensions escalated when Das confronted Municipality Chairman Lakshyapati Pramanik at the site, leading to a heated exchange. However, the situation was brought under control shortly afterward.

Responding to the allegations, Chairman Pramanik stated: “The land in question is the legal property of Mathabhanga Municipality. The individual is making baseless claims and has no valid documentation. In fact, a case filed by him during the Left regime was dismissed by the court. For years, local traders have been operating shops here. If he believes the land is his, he should first produce proper legal documents. Mere claims hold no value.”