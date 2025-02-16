Dispute: 2 held for assaulting bizman and his brother

Kolkata: Two miscreants were arrested for assaulting a businessman and his brother late on Saturday night.

According to sources, the businessmen identified as Manu Kumar Singh and his elder brother Ramanuj Singh were assaulted by some miscreants late on Saturday night while they were walking along the Harish Mukherjee Road. After a while the miscreants fled. With the help of other people, Manu and Ramanuj were admitted to the SSKM Hospital. After a complaint was registered at the Bhowanipore Police Station, police have arrested two persons identified as Md. Javed and Md. Tabrej.

They were produced at the Alipore Court and have been remanded to police custody till February 25. Police claimed that the assault was an outcome of a dispute between two groups.