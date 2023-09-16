Disproportionate assets: Anti-corruption branch arrests police constable

Kolkata: The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Bengal police on Friday arrested a police constable for possessing disproportionate assets non-commensurate with his income. The constable Monojit Bagish is posted at Bolpur Police Station in Birbhum district.



He was previously posted in the Howrah rural area and earlier in Howrah City Police as well as the Enforcement Branch of state police.

From January 1 to December 31, 2015, his earning was supposed to be Rs 10.23 lakh. However, after ACB sleuths conducted a probe that began last year on the basis of a complaint of corruption it was found that the value of his property is over over Rs 43.60 crore.

The sleuths have also found multiple bank accounts in his name at a number of banks in Howrah. The sleuths have also found fixed deposits, a personal vehicle and a huge property in his name that does not match the salary that he draws.