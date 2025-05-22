Dispose of scheme applications on time: Finance Min to bankers

Kolkata: While reviewing the flagship schemes of the state government at the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), state Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee on Wednesday asked the bankers to fix a specific time frame for disposal of applications.

Bhattacharjee said that in certain flagship programmes of the government, namely Bhabisyat Credit Card, Student Credit Card etc, the bankers are taking days to dispose of an application. “An application should be disposed within a specified time after receipt, whether it is rejected or accepted. Things should not drag on,” Bhattacharjee told the bankers. The issue of cyber fraud through banks was discussed at length with the state government requesting bankers to designate a nodal person for each bank to hear and take up grievances associated with such frauds.

The state has plans to come up with an action plan for curbing cyber-crime and all the bankers were asked to ponder on how to proceed further in this regard.

The need for creating awareness regarding the all India toll free number 1930 in connection with cyber fraud was discussed and more priority in addressing such frauds was also stressed.

The credit lending target for the banks has been set at Rs 3.80 lakh crore for the financial year 2025-26. Apart from Bhattacharjee, state Co Operation and Panchayats and Rural Development minister

Pradip Mazumdar, Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to Chief Minister and Finance Department, additional chief secretary of Finance

department Prabhat Kumar Mishra and some other department secretaries were present at the meeting.