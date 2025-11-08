Display of rich culture: 19 Polish films shine bright at 31st KIFF

KOLKATA: If you are someone who’s interested in watching Polish cinema then you must not miss the Polish writer-director Wojciech Jerzy Has’ ‘The Hourglass Sanatorium’ and ‘The Doll’. The week-long 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is celebrating the best of global cinema with Poland as the spotlight country this year.

Audiences can watch an impressive Polish Focus, featuring 19 films that span timeless classics, contemporary works and acclaimed documentaries.

This year’s festival also pays a tribute to one of Poland’s most iconic filmmakers, Has, on the occasion of his birth centenary. The retrospective section has three of his films. “We are honoured that the 31st KIFF is commemorating the centenary of Wojciech Has by screening three of his most celebrated films—The Saragossa Manuscript, The Hourglass Sanatorium, and The Doll.

Has’s remarkable legacy as a visionary filmmaker remains a source of immense pride for Polish cinema, and this retrospective is a fitting tribute to his enduring influence,” said Malgorzata Wejsis-Golebiak, Director of the Polish Institute New Delhi.

Adding to the celebrations is a special exhibition of Polish film posters, an initiative that highlights Poland’s distinctive poster art tradition, renowned worldwide for its originality and visual storytelling.

“The exhibition of Polish film posters is a heartfelt initiative to bring the distinctive art of Polish poster design to the culturally rich city of Kolkata, a city with a legendary cinematic tradition shaped by its many film stalwarts. This exhibition celebrates the cinematic spirit and rich film culture of Poland,” noted Wejsis-Gołębiak.

With a compelling line-up of films and art, the Polish Focus at KIFF 2025 promises to be a vibrant celebration of cultural exchange and artistic excellence.