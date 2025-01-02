Displaced traders get permanent space

Balurghat: The Buniadpur Municipality in South Dinajpur has successfully rehabilitated traders displaced due to the expansion of National Highway 512. These traders, previously operating temporarily near the old bus stand, have now been resettled near the new bus stand

area in Buniadpur.

The municipality initiated the relocation process after receiving appeals for permanent rehabilitation. Traders were required to pay a one-time fee for securing permanent business spaces. The municipality announced that this amount would be refunded if traders chose to vacate their spots in the future. An official event on Wednesday evening marked the completion of the rehabilitation programme.

Minister of Consumer Protection, Biplab Mitra, handed over money deposit receipts and official agreements to the traders. Speaking at the event, Mitra said: “Traders had long requested permanent rehabilitation. Following the state government’s directives, we have provided them with secure spaces near the new bus stand to ensure uninterrupted business operations.”

Administrator of Buniadpur Municipality, Kamal Sarkar, noted that approximately 50 traders were resettled. “This initiative was made possible through the support of the state government and the leadership of Minister Mitra. The collected one-time fee will remain unused and refunded to traders if they vacate in the future,” he stated, emphasising transparency in the process for providing stability to their livelihoods.