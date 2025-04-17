‘Displaced families will return under police security cover’

Kolkata: The Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Supratim Sarkar on Thursday informed that police have so far registered 60 FIRs in connection with the violence in Samserganj, Suti and some other adjacent areas and arrested 274 persons till date.

He also informed that several people who left their homes are returning. Police have arrested another person in connection with the murder of a father-son duo in Jafrabad. According to Sarkar, earlier two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of Haragobinda Das and his son Chandan Das who were dragged out from their home and hacked to death. During the probe, police on Wednesday night arrested another person Inzamul Haque who is one of the leaders who had led the mob.

He was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the state police from the Suti area. Inzamul is a mason by profession and lives close to the Das family’s house. “Inzamul had damaged the CCTVs and snapped the power connection to it around the murder spot to ensure police don’t get any evidence. Our probe is on. We will leave no stones unturned to arrest any person connected with the murder. We will also try for quick conviction of them,” said ADG South Bengal.

Sarkar informed that about 85 persons returned to their homes and more will return by Thursday night. He assured that those who had left would be returned under police security cover. While talking about the present situation in Samserganj and Suti, Sarkar said that the markets have started opening and about 70 per cent of shops have opened already. No violent situation cropped up in the past four days. On Wednesday, SIT along with other senior officials had met and reportedly discussed intelligence failure behind the violence. However, on Thursday, when ADG South Bengal was asked about the issue, he said that it is subject to investigation.