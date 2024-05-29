Dismissed museum workers demand fair treatment

Cooch Behar: As many as nine temporary employees submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate on Wednesday concerning their placement as casual attendants at the Cooch Behar Palace Museum under the department of Archaeology of India.



Allegedly, attempts to contact officials from the Indian Archaeology department and the Cooch Behar Palace were unsuccessful.

Biswajit Biswas and Anwar Hossain, employees at the Cooch Behar Rajbari Museum, stated: “We work as casual attendants at the Cooch Behar Palace Museum.

We are not paid on time, with different excuses given each time. In this situation, we appealed to the Labour department of the Government of India.

Based on that, a tripartite meeting was held on January 18, 2023, where timely salary payments were discussed, but no solution was reached.

On May 3, 2024, we again applied to the Central Labour department for timely payment and appropriate rates.

On May 22, the superintendent issued instructions to the LDC to terminate our jobs on May 23. We are now concerned about the placement of the nine staff members.

Therefore, we submitted a memorandum to the District Magistrate. If our concerns are not addressed, we will be forced to take further action.”