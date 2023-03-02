Dismissal of 805 teachers: Division bench upholds single bench order

The Division Bench of High Court upheld the order of the single bench regarding the dismissal of 805 teachers on Wednesday.

The Division Bench of Justice Supratim Bhattacharya and Justice Subrata Talukdar on Wednesday dismissed the case that was filed by the teachers of class IX and X whose appointment was cancelled on the basis of Calcutta High Court Single Bench of Justice Biswajit Basu.

On Wednesday the Division Bench has clearly mentioned that they will not give any stay on the Single Bench’s order. With this order of the Division Bench, appointments of 805 teachers stands dismissed.

Earlier on the orders of Justice Basu, SSC had published a list of 618 teachers whose appointments were to be terminated.

CBI had informed SSC about 805 candidates’ OMR sheets which were manipulated in order to appointment them despite not qualifying.

The Division Bench on Wednesday also mentioned that the court will not intervene into the move made by the SSC based on the section 17 of the commission.

SSC had dismissed the appointment of the 805 teachers by applying the section 17.