‘Dismiss Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s orders’: Teachers who lost jobs move HC

Kolkata: The school teachers who were removed on the basis of orders of former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay moved Calcutta High Court on Friday.



The removed teachers appealed for dismissal of Gangopadhyay’s orders since has now joined BJP.

The litigants alleged that the now former judge gave orders laced with political motives while holding the post in judiciary and hence such orders are unacceptable. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who gave several orders in relation to the teachers’ recruitment corruption, announced his decision to join politics five months before the end of his service tenure. After he submitted his resignation, he joined the BJP on Thursday.