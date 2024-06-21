Disgruntled BJP member in the fray against party’s official candidate

Raiganj: Balaram Chakraborty, BJP party member, submitted his nomination for the Raiganj Assembly by-election. He will contest against the BJP official candidate Manas Kumar Ghosh as the candidate for North Bengal People’s party (Independent).



BJP has nominated Manas Ghosh as BJP candidate for the Raiganj seat. Balaram and a section of BJP members are not willing to accept Manash Kumar Ghosh, who joined the BJP party around a year ago, as the BJP’s official candidate. Political observers opine that the infighting would benefit TMC candidate Krishna Kalyani. Basudeb Sarkar, president of North Dinajpur BJP committee, sent his resignation from the president post after Manas Kumar Ghosh was selected as BJP candidate.

Reportedly, his resignation was not accepted by the state committee.

Balaram Chakraborty said: “Manas Kumar Ghosh previously was in the Congress and then in the TMC. Our BJP members were attacked by Manas Kumar Ghosh and his followers time and again. In 2023, he joined the BJP. He has now been selected as a candidate from Raiganj Assembly by-elections where as there are so many dedicated and honest old members in our party so I have submitted my nomination.”

Arindam Sarkar, a member of North Dinajpur TMC committee, said: “It is a fact that old BJP members have become upset after Manas Kumar Ghosh was made BJP candidate. Though it is their party matter, our TMC candidate will reap the benefit of their division.”