‘Disgraceful assault on honour of every soldier’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh after an Army man was allegedly beaten up badly by some miscreants in Meerut. Calling the incident “disgraceful”, Trinamool Congress also said that it is an assault on the honour of every soldier.

Taking to social media, the ruling party in Bengal said that the incident showed that the law-and-order situation totally collapsed in Uttar Pradesh. Trinamool Congress on X wrote: “An army man was pinned to a pole and savagely beaten by miscreants in Meerut, UP. It is a disgraceful assault on the honour of every soldier who wears the uniform to safeguard our country.”

“It lays bare the total collapse of law and order under @myogiadityanath, where criminals operate with impunity and even an army man is not spared! And what about PM @narendramodi, who never misses a chance to seek votes in the name of our armed forces? Where is his outrage? Where is his accountability? Your lofty slogans of “deshbhakti” stand exposed as hollow hypocrisy when those who serve the nation are left to be humiliated and brutalised on the streets of a @BJP4India-ruled state,” Trinamool added further.