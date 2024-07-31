Discussion on 3 new laws in Assembly on Wed and Thursday

Kolkata: With the Bengal government keen on passing a resolution on the three new laws brought in by the Centre — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 (BSA), a discussion in this regard will take place in the state Assembly on Wednesday and Thursday.



The state is eager to ascertain if the new laws introduced by the Centre infringe upon the state’s jurisdiction and power that has been enshrined in the Constitution on the concurrent list. After a two-day discussion, a resolution may be passed in the Assembly on Thursday to draw the attention of the Centre. The discussion on the resolution was earlier scheduled on July 26 and July 29.

Bengal govt has already formed a seven-member committee to suggest, within three months, whether any state-specific changes were required in the newly enacted criminal laws that have replaced British-era ones from July 1.

The committee is to be chaired by Ashim Kumar Roy, a former Calcutta High Court judge and Bengal Lokayukta.

The government has asked the committee to engage with domain experts and seek public opinion on the subject. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 (BSA) have replaced Indian Penal Code 1860, Criminal Procedure Code 1973 and Indian Evidence Act 1872, respectively From July 1. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier urged PM Narendra Modi to “review” the new laws.