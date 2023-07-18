Discrepancy in polling process at Jyangra Hatiara II Panchayat: HC tells DG to conduct probe

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Director General of West Bengal Police to conduct an enquiry into the alleged discrepancy in the polling process in a booth under Jyangra Hatiara II Panchayat in Rajarhat.



The petitioners, including contesting candidates and voters, alleged that there was a boycott of the voting process for the panchayat polls and petitioners alleged that they were allegedly not permitted to give vote during the poll. But it was reportedly shown that a huge number of votes had been cast at the booth at Jyangra Hatiara II Panchayat.

Justice Amrita Sinha who has been hearing the matter on Tuesday also directed the returning officer of Rajarhat block to file a report. The state police DG has been directed to submit the report on August 3.

In another case, a BJP MP approached Calcutta High Court demanding re-polling across the Purulia district. While requesting a probe by an independent investigation agency, he claimed that there was no transparency in the election.

Meanwhile, another plea complaining that the booth agents of opposition were not allowed to enter counting centres in different pockets like Howrah and Nadia, amongst others, has been filed. According to news agency reports, the case is likely to be heard on Wednesday.