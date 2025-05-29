Discontent looms large over PM Modi’s Alipurduar visit

Alipurduar: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled rally in Alipurduar on Thursday, discontent is brewing among tea garden workers across North Bengal. Many say they no longer have expectations from the Centre, accusing the BJP of failing to deliver on promises made during past elections. North Bengal has over 300 tea gardens employing thousands of workers. Several allege that assurances made in 2016 — when the Prime Minister last visited Birpara — have yet to be fulfilled.

Former Union minister and BJP MP John Barla, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has openly criticised the BJP, accusing it of neglecting the tea workforce.

“In 2016, the PM promised to take over closed tea gardens. Eight years later, workers continue to suffer. Even gardens under central control are facing wage problems,” Barla said.

TMC leaders claim that while the state government has introduced several welfare schemes for tea workers, the Centre has failed to take meaningful action. They urged the Prime Minister to announce concrete steps during his visit to the region.

“BJP leaders in Bengal have ignored tea workers for over a decade,” said Barla. “We still hope the Prime Minister won’t disappoint this time. People expect him to dedicate the new Multi-Speciality Hospital at Alipurduar Junction and the public transport terminal at Hasimara Air Force Station to the people of North Bengal.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik added: “In 2016, the PM promised to acquire seven Duncan tea gardens. Five were taken over by Andrew Yule, yet workers there haven’t received wages for months. The Centre announced a Rs 1,000 crore tea sector package in 2020-21, but not a rupee reached North Bengal. Even MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana funds have been blocked.”

The TMC taking to their official X handle posted: “Alipurduar is witnessing a new era of growth and progress under the dynamic leadership of Smt. @MamataOfficial. Driven by her unwavering commitment to people-first governance and inclusive development, Didi continues to reshape the region’s future.”

On the eve of his Bengal visit, Modi took to social media platform X to criticise the TMC, accusing it of corruption and weak governance. In response, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh reminded the PM of the prolonged unrest in Manipur.

“At a time when our Chief Minister has shown courtesy and cooperation with the Centre, the BJP continues to attack the state government,” Ghosh said. “Manipur has been burning for two years, but the Prime Minister hasn’t visited once. Now, ahead of the 2026 elections, he visits Bengal only to target TMC?”

TMC’s official X handle posted: “Since migratory birds are making their seasonal return to Bengal, here’s one question — why is the Centre withholding Rs. 1.7 lakh crore owed to Bengal?”