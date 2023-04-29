‘Discipline has to be maintained, will abide by SC order’

Kolkata: In response to the stay order passed by the Supreme Court on Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s suo moto proceedings seeking the Secretary General of Supreme Court to produce the report and official translation of the interview given by Justice Gangopadhyay to the media by midnight, Justice Gangopadhyay said that the apex court’s directions must be accepted.



“A discipline has to be maintained and because the Supreme Court is the highest court of the country, and as part of the high court judiciary, we must abide by its directions,” Gangopadhyay said.

Asserting that he will not resign, the judge said: “I am not a man to run away.”

He had ordered the Supreme Court’s top official to produce before him the documents that led to his removal from a high-profile teachers’ recruitment case in Bengal. His removal was triggered by a TV interview he gave in which he commented on cases he was hearing raising questions of propriety and the impartiality of the judge.

He asserted that he will continue to raise his voice against corruption. He also urged the protesting aspirants to have patience as the case had not concluded and had only been reassigned to another judge.

Earlier, the apex court had sought a report from the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court on whether Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay gave an interview to a news channel about the school jobs “scam” case in Bengal.