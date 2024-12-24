‘Disburse first instalment of ‘Banglar Bari’ funds within December 26’

Kolkata: The state Panchayat department has directed all the districts to complete disbursing the first instalment of funds under ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme to the beneficiaries within December 26.

Around 8.22 lakh people have so far received the funds from the state government.

According to sources, after the first instalment is given, the block-level officers will monitor the progress of the construction of houses which are coming under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme.

As per the instructions from the Panchayat department, the officers will monitor various phases of construction work. The officers will have to carry out physical inspections of each house that will be constructed under the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme of the state government. About 12 lakh beneficiaries in Bengal will receive funds under the first instalment.

Keeping her promise in light of the Centre not providing any funds, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began disbursing the first instalment of funds under the Awas Yojana few days ago. Banerjee officially launched the distribution programme by handing over sanction letters as a token to 22 beneficiaries at Nabanna Sabhaghar recently.

“We had promised to provide funds entirely from the state exchequer. We fulfilled our promise. A total of Rs 24,000 crore is due from the Centre. Since the funds are being provided entirely by the state, we named this scheme ‘Banglar Bari’,” Banerjee had said. The total expenditure of the state will be to the tune of Rs 14,773 crore.

Banerjee said, based on a survey done with transparency, the state prepared a list of 28 lakh eligible beneficiaries under the scheme. The funds for 12 lakhs will be disbursed in the next few days. The remaining 16 lakh will also receive their share by January 2026. Among these 16 lakh, 8 lakh will receive funds in May – June 2025 and the rest by December – January.

Bengal Chief Minister time and again said that Rs 1,71,000 crore are due from the Centre under various schemes which include 100 days work, Aikyashree, Medhashree scholarships, rural roads, among others.

“In the last three years, 69 Central teams came to Bengal and conducted surveys and even spoke to the beneficiaries. We answered all their queries but they have not sent any money,” said Banerjee.