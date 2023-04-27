Disbursal of aid worth over Rs 2K cr to 94L farmers starts

Kolkata: The state Agriculture department has started disbursing financial assistance to more than 94 lakh beneficiary farmers, including bargadars, under Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme with Rs 2,602 crore released for the Kharif season.



The official commencement of disbursement of financial assistance was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from her administrative review meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar held on Wednesday.

Among the 94 lakh farmers, more than 1.50 lakh have been added through the 6th edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) in April 2023.

The financial assistance is being directly credited into the bank accounts of the farmers.

Financial assistance of Rs 9.20 crore has been provided to 61 new Custom Hiring Centres (CHC) approved by the Agriculture department. The total number of CHCs in the block level is 2098.

The department has distributed sanction letters from service delivery camps in districts for 90 Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Projects at Rs 37 crore with interest subvention of 3 per cent on bank finance apart from subsidy under

government schemes.

The financial assistance for drip and sprinklers under Bangla Krishi Sech Yojana has been sanctioned to 9,228 farmers who applied during the 6th edition of Duare Sarkar with total fund involvement of Rs 23 crore.

Under this scheme, the entire cost of machinery and installation is borne by Agriculture Department. More than 1.50 lakh units have been set up so far.

The Krishak Bandhu scheme started in 2018-19. At that time the amount of financial assistance was Rs 5,000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more and a minimum of Rs 2,000 per annum to enrolled farmers including sharecroppers.

Under the Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme, the financial assistance was increased to Rs 10,000 for cultivable lands of one acre and more and a proportionate amount for the land area below one acre with a minimum of Rs 4,000 per annum in two equal instalments. More than 39 Lakh new Farmer beneficiaries have been added under Krishak Bandhu (New) through six rounds of Duare Sarkar.

Since the inception of the scheme in 2019, more than Rs 15,112 crore has been disbursed directly to enrolled farmers, including bargadars.

Under the scheme even on death of any farmer between 18 to 60 years of age, next of kin are extended one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh.

Since the inception of the scheme, more than 76 thousand bereaved families have been

provided with the assistance of Rs 1,529 crore.