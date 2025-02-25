Disabled minor rescued by Malda Child Welfare dept

Malda: A disabled minor was rescued by the Child Welfare Department after being found begging on the streets of English Bazar on Monday night. Upon receiving the information, the department swiftly took action to ensure the child’s safety.

Officials from the department arrived at the scene and initiated efforts to return the child to his family. According to Prasenjit Ghosh, the

department’s project coordinator, the child belongs to the Mothabari area. “We are ensuring that the child is safely returned home. Additionally, we will provide all necessary support to prevent him from begging again,” he stated.

Authorities have assured that the child will receive assistance, including rehabilitation and financial aid, if needed. The department aims to prevent such incidents in the future by offering proper care and support.

The incident highlights the ongoing issue of child begging and the importance of timely intervention.

Social activists have praised the Child Welfare Department for their prompt response and urged society to be more vigilant in protecting vulnerable children.