DIs barred from Madhyamik duties if kin are examinees

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has directed all district inspectors of schools (DIs) to formally withdraw from examination-related duties if their children or close relatives are scheduled to appear for the 2026 Madhyamik examination.

The instruction, issued to ensure transparency and fairness, follows allegations during the 2025 Madhyamik exams that the DI of Malda had concealed the fact that his son was an examinee. A section of teachers had questioned the integrity of the examination process after the incident.

Under existing rules, if any close relative of an invigilator, headmaster, board staff member, DI office staff, question paper custodian (police or treasury officer), or centre-in-charge is set to appear for the Madhyamik examination, that person is required to inform the authorities in advance and step aside from related duties by submitting an undertaking.

While this directive applied to teachers and other officials, there had previously been no specific instruction for DIs. The Board had assumed that DIs would voluntarily recuse themselves following the same procedure. However, in the wake of the Malda episode, the Board has now issued a clear written order for DIs as well.

“The DI is a key member of the District Administrative Committee during the secondary examination and serves as the Board’s controlling officer at the district level,” said a WBBSE official. “To prevent any recurrence of past lapses, the Board has issued this directive well in advance.”

Sources said the Malda DI, Banibrata Das, had failed to disclose that his son was among the Madhyamik candidates, thereby violating Board norms. The WBBSE could not take disciplinary action at the time as there were no explicit guidelines covering DIs.

“The move is intended to enhance transparency and strengthen the security and credibility of the Madhyamik examination,” a Board official added.