Directors call for strike, demand assurance against ‘shoot halts’

KOLKATA: After two days of intense discussions, the Directors’ Association of Eastern India (DAEI) has called for a strike over the halt of Srijit Roy’s serial shoot.

On Thursday night, filmmaker and DAEI chairperson Sudeshna Roy announced that directors would stay away from the shooting floor from Friday onwards. “It seems directors are no longer required on sets. Despite CM Mamata Banerjee’s clear directive against banning, suspending, or stopping work, three directors have had their shoots halted in recent days. Until we receive a written assurance that work will not be disrupted under any circumstances, we will not return to the floor. The shoots may continue, but we won’t be there,” Roy said. She further added: “If any problem arises, it can be solved through discussions. But work cannot be stopped and we need this assurance.”

The Bengali film and television industry finds itself in yet another crisis, reminiscent of the standoff in July 2024. The deadlock between DAEI and the Federation of Cine Technicians & Workers of Eastern India has now stretched into its third consecutive day with the directors now calling for a strike.

Over the past month, shoots helmed by Kaushik Ganguly, Joydeep Mukherjee, and Roy have also faced disruptions. In a new development, producers of Mukherjee and Roy’s projects have been summoned for a meeting with ministers Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Directors’ Guild set a 7 pm deadline on Thursday for technicians to resume work on Roy’s serial. However, no one turned up, further intensifying the situation.