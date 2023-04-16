Directorate of Legal Metrology conducts raids to check shops selling milk packets over MRP

Kolkata: In the wake of a number of complaints received regarding charging over MRP (Maximum Retail Price) while selling milk packets in the city and its suburbs, the Directorate of Legal Metrology (DoLM) has started to hold raids to curb this illegal practice. In the recent past, the DoLM under the aegis of the state Consumer Affairs department has received complaints that certain shops and outlets selling milk packets in the city are charging at least Re 1 above the MRP, particularly for packets weighing 500 ml for different brands of milk.



“We are posing as customers and conducting raids to prevent such illegal practice. Charging over the MRP is an offence for any packaged product and when we come across any irregularity, we seize such packets and a fine is imposed. In the recently concluded financial year, we have collected over Rs 1.20 crore as fine,” a senior official of Consumer Affairs department said.

The Legal Metrology teams have already held such raids in North Kolkata as well as in areas in South 24-Parganas adjoining Kolkata and have found some irregularities.

The DoLM conducts raids across the state on a regular basis to regulate the appropriate quantity and credibility of measurements used in all commercial transactions, industrial production and protection. The target is doing at least 90 enforcements per month. In recent times, a well-known biscuit manufacturing company in Kolkata was fined Rs 1 crore for irregularities in its products. For packaged commodity, the FSSAI certificate and registration certificate of legal metrology is mandatory. The trade license and labelling in the packet that includes certain details of the manufacturing or packaging company like the owners’ address, e-mail, price tag etc is checked. Most importantly, such details need to be legible.

The legal metrology team also holds drives in petrol pumps to ascertain whether the customers are getting fleeced while purchasing petrol or diesel. For 10 litre oil, 50 ml less is permissible but if it goes beyond that then a fine is imposed. If a particular pump is found three times offender then there is a provision of imprisonment as per law.

Legal metrology also verifies the weights and measures used in markets and shops for protecting consumer rights. The electronic weighing machines are sealed with a wire and then a certificate is provided to the user to be renewed after verification next year. In the case of non-electronic machines where weights (known as Batkhara in Bengali parlance) are used, the sealing is done after 2 years.

A businessman can apply through the e-Parimap portal for renewal.

There is also a secondary standard laboratory at Kolkata (Kankurgachi) and a Regional Secondary Standard Laboratory (RSSL) at Siliguri to cater to the needs of the North Bengal districts.