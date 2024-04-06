Director Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay sustains injury while shooting

KOLKATA: After actress Koel Mallick, now director Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay has injured himself while shooting an action sequence for his forthcoming Bengali film, ‘Bohurupi’ in the city.



On Thursday, Shiboprosad, who plays a pivotal role in the film, sustained injury during an action sequence. He hurt his hip and had to be rushed to a private hospital on EM Bypass. Actor Abir Chatterjee was also on the set during the mishap. Preliminary reports suggested that the actor-director has injured his hip badly. Presently, he is under medical supervision.

After the success of ‘Raktabeej’ last Durga Puja, director duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad decided to release ‘Bohurupi’ during Puja 2024. The film, which was extensively shot in Bolpur, also stars Ritabhari Chakraborty and Koushani Mukherjee. After ‘Fatafati’, this is the second film, which will see the pairing of Abir-Ritabhari.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Koel Mallick sustained injury on her right forearm while shooting her new film on Mitin Mashi. The actress informed she is on the

way to recovery.