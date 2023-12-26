Director accused of collecting nearly Rs 3 crore from students

Jalpaiguri: New revelations have emerged in the Jalpaiguri Dishari Nursing Training centre case during the ongoing police investigation. Approximately Rs 3 crore were allegedly collected from students attending the training centre, and Shantanu Sharma, the centre’s director and main accused, who claimed to be qualified, was found to possess fake certificates, according to the investigation.



Pradeep Chattopadhyay, assistant public prosecutor of the Jalpaiguri district court, reported that the police had submitted all the information to the court. He stated: “After 10 days in custody, the judge of the Third Judicial Magistrate Court ordered Shantanu Sharma to be held in jail for two days following his appearance in court on behalf of the police.”

Chattopadhyay added: “24 students from the centre have filed complaints. The accused will be presented in court on December 27. Although many documents have been discovered, more details will be revealed when the police submit the case diary the same day. The police investigation is progressing appropriately, and there is no current need for another agency to intervene.”

Despite lacking approval from the Health department, the Dishari Nursing Training Center’s operations continue. Additionally, it was discovered that certificates issued by the centre are also fraudulent. Following complaints, the district Health department shut down the centre in the Panda Para on September 19.

Several students, feeling deceived, filed written complaints with the police, leading to the identification of Shantanu as the main suspect. After three months on the run, Shantanu surrendered to the district court on December 13, prompting the police to initiate a comprehensive investigation.