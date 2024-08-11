Directives on women safety given by Kolkata Police headquarters

Kolkata: In the backdrop of the alleged rape and murder of a Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of R G Kar hospital, a 15-point directive has reportedly been sent to all the units of the city police to ensure women safety.



According to sources, after the incident at R G Kar Hospital, top brass of the Kolkata Police along with other senior officials discussed the issues about women safety and decided to step up the vigilance and promptness of the police force. Among the 15 directives given, the most important point mentioned was that the areas prone to crime against women must be identified as soon as possible.

This apart, adequate measures need to be taken to ensure the women are safe in those areas. It has also been directed that there must be physical presence of the police personnel in those areas so that women do not worry about their safety.

Apart from physical presence of the cops, senior Kolkata Police officials put more stress on CCTV camera installation as much as possible. In case of any urgent need of the CCTV cameras, local police stations can approach the CCTV cell. Cops of all the police stations have also been asked to convince people to install CCTV cameras as well for safety. It has also been suggested that police personnel must interact with more people to gain confidence and let them know that police are here to help them.

The directives also include security review of the state-run hospitals, educational institutions, homes and other state-run bodies. In the directives, several points were mentioned about the police personnel. As per the points mentioned in the directives, the activities of the police personnel must be monitored at the ground level, including the Home Guards (HG) and Civic Volunteers (CV). It was also mentioned that every unit head must follow a zero tolerance move towards any police personnel violating the law.

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday condemned the rape and murder of a young doctor inside a Kolkata hospital.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Ganguly said that as the father of a daughter, he was deeply shaken by the incident. “It is a heinous incident. There can be no forgiveness for such a crime,” Ganguly said, adding that the authorities should take immediate action. The body of the woman doctor was found inside a seminar hall of RG Kar Government Hospital in north Kolkata on Friday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to seek death penalty for the perpetrator.

The accused, who was reportedly an outsider frequenting the hospital premises, was arrested and charged under Sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of BNS. He was produced before a Kolkata court, which remanded him to police custody till August 23.