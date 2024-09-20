Directives issued to enhance safety, security, infra in state hospitals

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Thursday issued directives to NS Nigam, Principal Secretary of the Health department, to ensure the safety and security of doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals at their workplaces, as well as to enhance the efficient functioning of the healthcare system.

Meanwhile, in a positive development, the agitating doctors stated that a rally is scheduled for Friday, starting from Sasthya Bhavan to CGO Complex.

Following the rally, junior doctors will partially lift the cease-work. Emergency treatment services will resume on Saturday but the protest will continue. Earlier, the government responded with directives based on this list of demands submitted by junior doctors earlier on the day.

The Health secretary has been asked to ensure adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs and drinking water facilities in all hospitals. “Works in this connection must be completed as early as possible. All medical colleges and hospitals and other health care institutions must be advised to ensure implementation of these measures in consultation with all stakeholders,” reads the letter.

The state government has now appointed Shri Surajit Kar Purkayastha, IPS (retd), Chairman Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) and former DGP, for security audit of all Medical Colleges and Hospitals.

All the key demands of the junior doctors have been met by the state government. The junior doctors also submitted a formal list of demands via e-mail earlier on Thursday.

Health secretary has been directed that committees, including the internal complaints committee, should be made fully functional by the Health department. It should be ensured that adequate number of police/security personnel along with female police/security personnel are deployed in every healthcare facility in consultation with the Home Department. It should also be ensured that mobile teams are deployed by local police authorities for surveillance, especially during night hours.

“It should be ensured that Centralised Helpline No. is implemented to ensure the safety and security of healthcare personnel. Such Helplines should also be made available in every healthcare facility as early as possible. A panic call button alarm system along with access control systems should be made operational in every healthcare facility as early as possible,” reads the letter.

It also added: “A ‘Centrally Monitored Real-Time Bed Availability Information System’ must be operationalised in all the Government facilities. Bed availability information should also be digitally displayed for the benefit of the public in every healthcare facility at a prominent place.”

Health secretary has also been asked to make a centralised referral system operationalised as early as possible. Immediate steps should be taken to fill up of vacant posts of doctors, nurses, GDAS technicians etc.

A robust grievance redressal system should be developed to promptly address the grievances and complaints of all the stakeholders, including patient & patient parties.