Direction given for speedy completion of dev projects in South Dinajpur district: Minister

balurghat: North Bengal Development (NBD) Department Minister Udayan Guha emphasised on the need to complete the ongoing development projects that had been undertaken by the department of NBD for South Dinajpur district as early as possible.

On Tuesday, Guha conducted a high-level administrative review meeting here at the district administrative building in presence of Consumer Affairs Minister Biplab Mitra, District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna, Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Lipika Roy, Balurghat civic body Chairman Ashok Mitra, Gangarampur civic body Chairman Prashanta Mitra and many other high-ranked district administrative officials.

After the meeting, Guha said that this meeting was to review with the district administration to finish the work of previous projects quickly.

“Expeditious completion of projects has been directed,” he said. He also told reporters that no new major project was being started at the moment.

“New plans will be taken only after completion of previous projects,” he said.

“The meeting had no connection with the rural polls in Bengal. I have come to this district only to know about the progress of the ongoing projects that had been taken up by our NBD department in recent times. Projects amounting to Rs 305 crore are ongoing in South Dinajpur,”

he added.