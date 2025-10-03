Direct Kolkata-Guangzhou flights from October 26

Kolkata: Direct passenger flights between India and China are set to restart this month after being grounded for more than four years with IndiGo recently announcing that it will relaunch services connecting Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26, with daily non-stop flights.

The civil aviation ministry reportedly said direct air services would resume by the end of October, following sustained technical-level discussions between Indian and Chinese aviation regulators. The step comes amid wider diplomatic moves to normalise ties between the two neighbours.

Direct flights had been operational until early 2020, when they were suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent border tensions in eastern Ladakh. Both Indian and Chinese carriers had offered connections before the suspension.

IndiGo, in its statement, said it will initially operate the Kolkata–Guangzhou route using Airbus A320 neo aircraft. Subject to regulatory clearances, the airline also plans to launch a direct Delhi–Guangzhou service soon.

“We are delighted to announce the resumption of daily, non-stop flights between India and mainland China. Being among the first carriers to restore connectivity, we see this as an important step and aim to expand direct services further,” IndiGo chief executive Pieter Elbers reportedly said.

The airline added that its earlier operations to China before the pandemic and its familiarity with local partners would help ensure a

smooth relaunch of services.

Air India, which previously flew between Delhi and Shanghai, is also preparing to return to the Chinese market. According to a source, the national carrier plans to restart operations by the end of the year, though no official statement has been issued yet.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the revival of direct air links would support people-to-people exchanges and strengthen economic cooperation. The civil aviation ministry posted that the step would “greatly enhance air connectivity” between the two countries.