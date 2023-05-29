Direct bus service from Jayanti to Alipurduar starts

alipurduar: A direct bus service has been launched from Jayanti Hatipota to Alipurduar and Siliguri. The bus service was inaugurated on Monday at the Jayanti Tea Garden, led by Partha Pratim Roy, chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC).

During the 1990s, there used to be mini-bus services operating from Alipurduar to Jayanti Hatipota and Jayanti Tea Garden routes, under the left government’s tenure. However, there was no direct bus service to Siliguri.

After a few years, the bus service on these routes was discontinued. As a result, the locals of the Jayanti Hatipota area faced difficulties when traveling to the district town of Alipurduar and other towns like Siliguri and Jalpaiguri.

People demanded the resumption of bus services from the Alipurduar depot to address this problem. Partha Pratim Roy, the chairman

of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation, stated: “Two buses will depart daily, one from Jayanti Tea Garden at 5 am for Siliguri via Dooars, and another bus will depart daily from Hatipota for Alipurduar.”