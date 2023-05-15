Direct bus service from Jalpaiguri to Darj resumes

jalpaiguri: After nearly two decades, direct bus service from Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling has been resumed. The inauguration of the bus service on the Darjeeling route took place on Monday at the Jalpaiguri Depot by Parthapratim Roy, Chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC).



During the 1990s, there used to be mini-bus services operating from Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling and on Mirik routes. However, for unknown reasons, the bus service on these two routes (Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling and Mirik) was discontinued after a few years.

The public in Jalpaiguri faced difficulties in traveling to Darjeeling. Demands were made to resume bus services from the Jalpaiguri Depot. Finally, on Monday, bus services from Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling resumed.

Parthapratim Roy, the Chairman of the North Bengal State Transport Corporation, stated: “The decision to resume bus services is to benefit the public. They can now travel directly to Darjeeling from Jalpaiguri and from Darjeeling to Jalpaiguri.”

The bus, with 30 seats, will depart daily from Jalpaiguri’s ShantiPara Depot at 8:30 am for Darjeeling. The same bus will depart from Darjeeling at 3:00 pm for Jalpaiguri. The fare for passengers has been set at Rs 140.

He also mentioned that if everything goes well, the number of buses will be increased.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were Anantadeb Adhikari, the Chairman of the Maynaguri Municipality and a Board Director of the NBSTC, Papia Pal, the Chairperson of the Jalpaiguri Municipality, Lakshmimohan Roy, the Chairman of the Jalpaiguri DPSC, along with other officials of the NBSTC.