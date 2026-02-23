Dipendu Biswas quits BJP, rejoins Trinamool

Kolkata: Former Indian footballer and ex-MLA Dipendu Biswas has returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), ending his association with the BJP ahead of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections.



Biswas formally rejoined the party at a programme held in Basirhat, marking a significant political shift in the district.

The joining comes a day after former CPI(M) leader Pratik Ur Rahaman joined the ruling party in the presence of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Biswas had left the TMC before the 2021 Assembly elections to join the BJP and contested from the Basirhat South Constituency. However, he was defeated in the polls, and over time, his association with the saffron camp weakened.

His return to the TMC is being viewed as part of the broader political realignment ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Speaking at the event, Biswas said that his decision to rejoin the TMC was influenced by the development initiatives undertaken under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He reportedly acknowledged that leaving the TMC earlier had been a mistake and expressed his willingness to work for the party’s organisational strengthening in the run-up to the polls.

Party leaders welcomed him back, stating that his experience and grassroots connection would bolster the organisation in Basirhat and adjoining areas. His return adds momentum to the TMC’s preparations as political activity intensifies across the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.