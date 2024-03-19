Dipali Biswas, vice-president of dist BJP, joins TMC in Malda

Malda: In a major setback to BJP prior to the Parliamentary elections, Dipali Biswas, vice-president of district BJP and former MLA of Gazole, along with many of her followers joined Trinamool Congress on Tuesday evening at Kadubari More in Gazole.



Ranjit Biswas, her husband, who was the convener of Old Malda BJP, also joined TMC in this programme in the presence of Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC and Prasun Banerjee, TMC candidate of North Malda seat. Along with Shishir Chakraborty, BJP’s party organisational member in North Malda, over a hundred of BJP supporters switched sides.

Boxi handed over the TMC party flag to Biswas in the presence of Ranjit Sarkar, chairman of state TMC Refugee Cell and Sagarika Sarkar, member of Malda Zilla Parishad. Biswas, was first elected the MLA from Gazole in 2016 from a CPI(M) ticket and later defected to TMC in 2018. She had again joined BJP in 2020. She has also been known to be very close to Khagen Murmu, the BJP candidate from North Malda. This defection will definitely emerge as a major blow for Murmu.

After joining the TMC, Biswas stated: “I made a big mistake in joining the BJP. I apologise. I am eternally grateful to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee for taking me back into the party. I am saying this very loudly so that no one else falls prey to BJP’s false assurances.”

Boxi said: “Many people may have left the party due to the instigation of BJP. Now realising their mistake, they are returning to the TMC. Those returning to the party are certainly welcome but one should be cautious of the BJP.”

Amlan Bhaduri, BJP district general secretary said: “These types of persons are greedy for power. They often change parties for their own personal interests. Common people cannot be fooled by such politics.”