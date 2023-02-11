Dip in number of students in Madhyamik 2023: State Education dept seeks report

Kolkata: Amid a dip in the number of students appearing for the Madhyamik examination this year, the state School Education department has sought a report from the District Inspectors (DIs) of schools across the state regarding the reasons that lead to the drop in the number of candidates appearing for the test.



About 6,98,628 candidates are slated to appear for Madhyamik in 2023. Last year, over 10.98 lakh candidates took the examination.

The DIs have asked the headmasters of the schools to provide a list of students in their respective schools which will be forwarded to the department.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) which conducts the Madhyamik examination has recently claimed that the decline in the number of candidates has been over 4 lakh in comparison to the previous year.

Sources in the Education department said that Principal Secretary Manish Jain has sent messages to the DIs seeking a report in this regard to be submitted in the next 24 hours.

State Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday had told reporters that a survey will be conducted to identify the schools where students had not filled up the enrolment form for the Madhyamik examination.

The estimated number of such candidates is around 2 lakhs. Basu has also urged the WBBSE to have provisions for late enrolment, if possible so that more students can sit for the examination.

The Madhyamik examination 2023 begins on February 23 and ends on March 4.

Chandan Maity, state general secretary of the Advanced Society of Headmasters’ and Headmistress’ that during the Covid pandemic, the online mode of teaching was unable to reach out to a large number of students. “This has resulted in a sense of fear among the examinees in appearing for the Board examinations,” Maity said.