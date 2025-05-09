Dinhata villages: Over 500 families face acute drinking water crisis for nearly a decade

Cooch Behar: Despite the installation of household water connections and roadside stand posts, not a single drop of water has reached hundreds of residents in Chhoto Jheela and Chit Madanakura under the Baro Shoulmari Gram Panchayat. Over 500 families in these areas have been facing an acute drinking water crisis for nearly a decade.

Roadside water stand posts, once meant to serve thirsty passersby, have now become makeshift spots for tying cattle, as the taps remain dry. Similarly, the taps installed in households have never seen water flow through them, villagers alleged.

Local residents like Akram Ali Mia and Rabiul Karim expressed their frustration, saying: “Every election season brings promises from panchayat members, but nothing changes after the votes are cast.

We are forced to drink iron-rich water, which is making people ill.” They added that repeated appeals to the administration have yielded no lasting solution. Baro Shoulmari Gram Panchayat Pradhan Bimal Chandra Roy acknowledged the issue and said three water projects — Batrigach, Madanakura, and Shaulmari — are currently underway. “In some parts of Chhoto Jheela and Chit Madanakura, water is not reaching through the pipeline. The matter has been discussed with the District Magistrate. A high-power pump needs to be installed to solve the problem,” he said. Until then, residents continue to wait — parched, with little hope and plenty of broken promises.