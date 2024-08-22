Dinhata villagers agitate over missing minor

Cooch Behar: Villagers in the Atiwari area of Dinhata blocked a state highway on Wednesday protesting the delay in recovery of a minor who has been missing for 18 days. The demonstration disrupted traffic on the route between Dinhata and Atiwari. The roadblock lasted for approximately an hour before Dinhata Police arrived at the scene. Following assurances from the police, the protesters agreed to lift the blockade.



Local resident Partha Barman expressed frustration, stating: “A minor went missing 18 days ago. Despite reporting the case to the police within 24 hours, there has been no progress. The community is concerned about the lack of effective investigation and is demanding immediate action to locate the missing girl. The family is deeply worried and while the police have promised to expedite the search, further protests may occur if there is no resolution soon.”