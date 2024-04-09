Dinhata: Vehicle of ZP member vandalised during campaigning

Cooch Behar: Cooch Behar Zilla Parishad (ZP) Karmadhyaksha, Kumar Prashanta Narayan’s vehicle was vandalised during election campaigning in Dinhata, sparking accusations against the BJP.



The incident occurred on Tuesday at the Notafela Chowpathi area in Dinhata Nazirhat II village Panchayat. However, the BJP has vehemently denied these allegations. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has claimed that their members were attacked and their vehicles vandalised by BJP workers while campaigning.

Deepak Bhattacharya, president of the Trinamool Congress in Dinhata Block No. 2, stated: “During our campaign in support of Trinamool’s candidate for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, our Zilla Parishad Purta, Karya-O-Paribahan Karmadhyaksha, Prashanta Narayan, and I, along with Trinamool Congress president Dhananjay Roy, were at a booth in Nazirhat No. 2 Gram Panchayat. As we were returning to Nazirhat after campaigning, miscreants allegedly affiliated with the BJP attempted to attack my car. When they failed, they targeted and vandalised Prashanta Narayan’s vehicle behind us. Fortunately, we managed to escape, although two of our party workers in the car sustained serious injuries.

It’s important to note that Nisith Pramanik and his associates are believed to be behind this attack. The people will respond to their hooliganism on April 19.”

However, Cooch Behar district BJP secretary Jibesh Biswas refuted the accusations, stating: “Trinamool goons, led by Udayan Guha, have been tearing down BJP posters in the Salmara area of Dinhata since morning. They then proceeded to Nazir Ghat and Burir Ghat, where they continued their aggressive actions. Now, they are falsely accusing us in retaliation.”