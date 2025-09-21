Dinhata: Two-storey bar library inaugurated

COOCH BEHAR: The Dinhata Bar Association’s new two-storey bar library building was inaugurated on Sunday, marking a significant step toward improving facilities for the legal fraternity in the region. Constructed at a cost exceeding Rs 2 crore with funding from the North Bengal Development department, the building was officially inaugurated by North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha. Member of Parliament Jagadish Chandra Verma Basunia and other dignitaries were also present at the event.

For years, lawyers in Dinhata faced challenges due to inadequate accommodation at the bar library. After the issue was raised with Minister Udayan Guha, the North Bengal Development department took the initiative to construct the new facility, aimed at providing a more convenient environment for legal professionals and visitors alike.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Udayan Guha said: “Many people travel from villages to the Dinhata Subdivisional Court and face difficulties. Lawyers also encounter significant challenges. This building will be beneficial for everyone in that regard.” He added, in a remark interpreted by many as politically significant ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, “Remember me until 2026; after that, you can decide otherwise.”

During the ceremony, MP Jagadish Chandra Verma Basunia criticised a section of lawyers in the Bar Association. “The state government has done much for the people of Dinhata and Cooch Behar. Yet, during election periods, several lawyers oppose the state government through social media and other activities,” he said, expressing his disapproval.

Meanwhile, BJP Cooch Behar district president Abhijit Barman accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of attempting to politicise every platform, including the bar library inauguration.

The new facility is expected to serve as a central hub for legal professionals in Dinhata, addressing long-standing accommodation issues and enhancing the overall functionality of the Bar Association.