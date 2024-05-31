Dinhata: TMC polling agent’s house vandalised, BJP accused

Cooch Behar: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) polling agent’s house was vandalised, with allegations pointing towards the BJP. The incident took place in the Ruer Kuthi area of Dinhata.



Allegedly, Bablu Barman was a polling agent for the TMC in the Lok Sabha elections. On Thursday night, a group of BJP-backed miscreants attacked his house, destroying everything inside. However, the local BJP leadership denied the allegations.

Parbati Barman, wife of polling agent Bablu Barman, said: “My house has been repeatedly attacked by BJP miscreants since the election. We have been threatened in various ways, including threats to leave the area and even to kill us. On Thursday night, BJP miscreants entered our house and vandalised it, destroying everything from the TV to other belongings.”

Bablu Barman’s family filed a complaint at Dinhata Police Station.

Regarding the incident, TMC spokesperson Parthapratim Roy said: “BJP has created a situation of terror in the area before the counting of votes. Polling agents’ houses were attacked. I will ask the administration to take strict action against this.” Denying these allegations, BJP Cooch Behar District general secretary Biraj Bose said that Bablu Barman took money from people for various reasons and did not return it. According to Bose, people acted out of frustration with Barman, not under BJP orders.