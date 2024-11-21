Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital: Dialysis unit to be established soon

Cooch Behar: In an effort to reduce the pressure on Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital, the Health department is working on enhancing facilities at the Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital. The first phase of the development will focus on the installation of a dialysis unit, with work set to begin soon. The Health department has granted approval for the project and if all goes as planned, construction will commence within the next month under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Officials from the Health department recently inspected the Dinhata Hospital site in preparation for the unit’s construction.

Dr Sukanta Biswas, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) for Cooch Behar District, stated: “Currently, the only dialysis unit in the district is located at Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital. This service is unavailable at sub-divisional hospitals.

The Health department has now approved the establishment of a dialysis unit at Dinhata Hospital, which will be developed under the PPP model. Initially, five dialysis beds will be set up, with plans for further expansion to other departments over time. The construction is expected to begin on the first day of the New Year.”

According to sources within the Health department, the absence of dialysis units in sub-divisional hospitals has led many district residents to rely on Cooch Behar MJN Medical College Hospital.

However, due to limited availability, patients are often compelled to seek treatment at private hospitals.

The establishment of a dialysis unit at Dinhata Sub-Divisional Hospital is expected to greatly alleviate this burden and provide much-needed convenience to local residents.