Dinhata Police arrest two with 180 gms brown sugar

COOCH BEHAR: Dinhata Police arrested two individuals from Malda’s Kaliachak area on Wednesday night with 180 grams of brown sugar. The arrest followed the interrogation of Milan Rahman, who was caught earlier with Phensedyl in Dinhata’s Putimari area.

Police learned from Rahman that his in-laws Saidul Islam and Salam Sheikh lived in Kaliachak, leading to the discovery of two individuals involved in the brown sugar trade. Saidul Islam and Salam Sheikh were arrested in Ward 9 of Dinhata town while attempting to deliver the drugs.

The accused were presented in Dinhata court on Thursday. The police continue to investigate the case.