Dinhata Municipality gets new chairperson

Cooch Behar: Aparna Dey Nandi, Councillor of Ward No. 10, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Dinhata Municipality.

She assumed the office on Tuesday after a ceremony attended by North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha, who extended his congratulations.

Upon taking charge, Aparna Dey Nandi expressed her commitment to fulfilling her responsibilities. “I will carry out the duties entrusted to me by the state. I plan to work closely with Minister Udayan Guha, as well as all Municipality employees and councillors, to ensure future development,” she said.

The appointment comes amidst a corruption scandal involving the Dinhata Municipality’s building plan approval process. A municipal employee has been implicated in a multi-crore corruption case.

Gauri Shankar Maheshwari had resigned from the post of chairman, citing the need to ensure that the corruption investigation remains unimpeded. Following his resignation, the state government appointed Aparna Dey Nandi as the new chairperson, marking a historic moment as she became the first woman to hold the position in Dinhata Municipality.

Minister Guha stated: “The Municipality’s reputation has been tarnished due to the actions of a few employees.

I am confident that the new Chairperson will lead with integrity, bringing the Municipality together to ensure the success of its development initiatives.”