Dinhata: Man caught with firearm, probe on

Cooch Behar: Dinhata police arrested a man with a firearm just days before Durga Puja, sparking tension in the area. Acting on a tip-off, police detained Rashidul Mia from Dinhata’s Boarding Para on Wednesday night. Officers recovered a gun and a cartridge from his possession.

Police identified Mia as a resident of Kuti village in the Fakir area under Dinhata subdivision. Sources confirmed that he has multiple cases pending against him, including previous involvement in arms smuggling. Authorities suspect that his possession of the firearm so close to the festive season may point to ulterior motives. The accused was produced in court on Thursday.

Police have launched an investigation to determine his intent and possible links to illegal networks.