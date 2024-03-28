Dinhata-II: Trinamool accuses BJP of vandalism

Cooch Behar: The BJP has been accused of vandalising the house of TMC Panchayat Samiti member Dilip Barman in Kalmati of Dinhata-II Block. Although denying the allegation, the TMC was accused of vandalising and looting the house of a BJP leader. Dinhata has once again become a hotspot due to this incident.



The TMC alleged that a group of BJP miscreants, led by BJP leader Biren Sen, attacked TMC Panchayat Samiti member Dilip Barman’s house in Kalamati of Dinhata-II Block on Wednesday night, vandalising the house. Tension spread in Kalmati due to the incident on Wednesday night.

In this regard, TMC Bamanhat region president Chanchal Roy said: “Under the cover of darkness, BJP-sponsored miscreants attacked Dilip Barman’s house and vandalised it. At the same time, they are making complaints against the TMC by demolishing their own houses.

In fact, the BJP is trying to stir up trouble in Dinhata before the polls.” BJP Cooch Behar district secretary Ajay Roy said: “The TMC has no ground to stand on. Biren Sen of BJP’s Mandal No. 3 and Moushumi Sarkar Sen, the secretary of Mahila Morcha of Mandal No. 2, are both members of the BJP.

TMC miscreants attacked their house late on Wednesday night, vandalising it and looting the money stored inside. To cover up their guilt, the TMC is trying to frame BJP workers with false accusations by demolishing the house of their own Panchayat Samiti member.”